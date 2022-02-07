Closed-loop: Defending against COVID-19 at the Beijing games

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that historic delay didn’t stop preparation for Beijing 2022.

“You can imagine back in 2020 and 2021 when international travel and shipments were seriously impacted and even suspended, and at that time we still need to work with the IOC,” remembers Yan Jiarong, spokesperson for Beijing 2022.

That work included close attention to how Tokyo dealt with the pandemic. Testing, daily temperature check, social distancing and constant masking were the tools used to protect athletes and everyone around them from the ongoing pandemic.

“We press ahead with the preparation for the Games because we want to fulfill our commitments,” Jiarong says. “Because in China, we always believe that our promise, our commitment is very valuable.”

The closed-loop system employed in Beijing ensures there is no contact with the general public. It’s the biggest difference between measures used in Beijing and those used in 2021 in Tokyo.

“We have to enable the athletes to be able to train and compete safely,” explains Jiarong. “This is why closed-loop management is a very important measure we took.”