BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — There was disappointment for the women of Team USA after Mikaela Shiffrin leaves without an individual medal and the hockey team does not defend its gold.

On the rink – Russia’s Kamila Valieva has been the center of attention since it came to light that she tested positive for a banned substance back in December.

The 15-year-old is competing in Beijing after the Court of Arbitration for Sport did not bar her from competing in these games.

With the shocking turn and Valieva not ending up on the podium, there will be a medal ceremony for the athletes. The IOC had previously said it wouldn’t hold a medal ceremony if Valieva placed in the top three.

Meanwhile, the US women’s hockey team was looking to repeat its 2018 win over Canada in the gold medal match – but it was not meant to be in 2022.

The team fell to our neighbors up north, 3 to 2.

After skiing out during the slalom portion of the women’s combined, Mikaela Shiffrin is leaving Beijing without an individual medal.

She was in fifth after the downhill portion of the event, but could not complete the slalom.

Three Americans, Carly Margulies, Hannah Faulhaber and Brita Sigourney, all qualified for the freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

Sigourney won bronze in this event in 2018.

Elsewhere in the Olympic Village, all eyes are on Eileen Gu. She was born and raised in San Francisco but is competing for China, where her mother was born.

She’s looking to become the first freestyle skier to win three medals in a single game.

The two women’s bobsled events are also set to kick off today in Beijing. Kaylee Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor are both competing and both favorites to medal.