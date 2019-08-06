China 2022

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Constellation Brands moving from Victor to downtown Rochester
Video
Top Stories
Gabby Petito’s body identified, death ruled a homicide
Live
Weather forecast: No avoiding it, soaking rain is on the way
Video
200 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate
Job searches in Rochester skyrocket in September, says local company
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Inside NY Baseball
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sutherland boys soccer tops McQuaid in battle of unbeatens
Video
Top Stories
Will Benjamin of Aquinas is our Player of the Week
Video
Zack Moss, run game battles through adversity in Bills win
Video
Oak Hill hosts qualifier for Drive, Chip, and Putt competition, winners off to Augusta
Video
Bills dominate Dolphins ‘left-handed’
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: No avoiding it, soaking rain is on the way
Video
Top Stories
Job searches in Rochester skyrocket in September, says local company
Video
Top Stories
8-year-old student to ask school district for mask mandate after being bullied for wearing one
Video
Authorities ‘checking’ on Brian Laundrie tip after man shown on trail camera in Florida
Video
PUSH Physical Theatre tackles deep themes in ‘Generic Male’
Video
Federal judge extends temporary block of NY health care worker vaccine mandate
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
BestReviews
Back to School
Songs From Studio B
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
First Responders Spotlight
Hispanic Heritage Month
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Floshare: Car-share program in Rochester promotes eco-friendly transportation
Top Stories
‘We have to be intentional:’ Yellow Tea Rose Foundation Inc. from Black sorority addresses poverty, education, health in Rochester
Gallery
Neighbor reports fire, helps 6 escape danger overnight in Rochester
Video
Quadruple shooting pushes community leaders to demand change, protection in Rochester
Video
Community calls for an end to vandalism: ‘This is one thing we can all stand up for’
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito's body identified, death ruled a homicide
Live
Constellation Brands moving from Victor to downtown Rochester
Video
Hundreds gather at Strong to push back against vaccine mandate
Video
Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots
‘No masks allowed’: Parents of at-risk baby asked to leave restaurant for not removing masks
Kelsey Grammer coming to Penfield Tops to launch new beer
Video
Ontario County PBA: No confidence in Sheriff Henderson to continue to lead
Charges pending after Naloxone administered on driver in 104 rollover crash
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: No avoiding it, soaking rain is on the way
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center