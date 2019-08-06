Skip to content
Headlines
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Dolphins
Football Frenzy: October 19, 2019
UPrep dominates Kearney to close regular season
Firefighters put out a car on Main Street
Landmark Society is trying to save city reservoirs
Top Stories
Early voting in Monroe County: What voters need to know
How Monroe County voters can get a ride to the polls
Haunted House in Clifton Springs raises thousands for charity
October 19 is National Move Over Day
Driver ticketed for causing 3-vehicle crash in Mendon
PLTI welcomes new parent leaders
Weather forecast: A Sunday to remember
Monroe County Clerk Bello gets backed by local Democrats
Rochester Regional Health reacts to new national sports concussion study
The accessibility problem with voting, and the new solution
Top Stories
Firefighters put out a car on Main Street
Landmark Society is trying to save city reservoirs
Early voting in Monroe County: What voters need to know
How Monroe County voters can get a ride to the polls
October 19 is National Move Over Day
National News
After delay, New Orleans to demolish cranes at hotel site
New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign
Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student
Doctors urging FDA to put breast cancer warning label on cheese
Oldest African penguin in captivity dies at Colorado zoo
Local Sports
Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Dolphins
Amerks fall to Utica Comets
Football Frenzy: October 19, 2019
UPrep dominates Kearney to close regular season
Football Frenzy: October 18, 2019
Entertainment
Lady Gaga plummets backwards off stage while dancing with a fan
Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book
Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan
Kim Kardashian urges clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
New HBO series ‘Watchmen’ hopes to match original’s ambition
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A Sunday to remember
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
