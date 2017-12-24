ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) -

DECEMBER SNOWFALL: 17"

SEASONAL SNOWFALL: 19.6 "

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Snow arrives tonight and continues into Christmas morning. Expect snowfall totals on the order of 3 to 6 inches from the Thruway north including Rochester. Lesser amounts will be observed south of the Thruway into the Finger Lakes. After that, get ready for winds to whip, temperatures to tumble precipitously, and lake flakes to fly, as the same wave of Low pressure responsible for our Christmas snowfall intensifies rapidly over Lake Ontario. That system's rapid intensification means some pretty gusty winds much of Christmas Day. Some gusts in the morning will be up close to 45 miles per hour. That stiff west wind will only help to readily lift and drift the freshly fallen snow of the morning across many thoroughfares, especially north-south oriented roads, which is why Winter Weather Advisories are up through tomorrow evening. Combine that stiff wind with temperatures falling into the teens and you have a recipe for some tough travel. As the winds align, the stage will set for heavy areas of lake effect snow to fall tomorrow night into Tuesday off of both Lakes Erie and Ontario. Wyoming County will be the target of the heaviest snowfall in our immediate area. By Tuesday morning, snowfall totals into Wyoming County could amount to as much as a foot. That Lake Erie band will try to meander north of the Thruway into Tuesday morning brushing parts of Monroe County with a little bit of fresh fluff at that time before settling back to the south. Meanwhile, the lake effect snow off of Ontario will target the Tug Hill plateau region east of the "big lake" beginning Christmas night and lasting into the middle of the week. Rochester will need to watch that band as it tries to slip south with a realignment of the wind direction taking place later Wednesday night into Thursday. This could mean several inches of lake effect snow along the south shore of Lake Ontario at that time. Stay tuned.