Syracuse falls to St. Bonaventure 60-57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - For the second time in less than a week, the SU men's basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit to force overtime.

But unlike the win at Georgetown, Syracuse was unable to get it done in the extra session.

Oshae Brissett was called for an offensive foul with 11.9 seconds remaining in the OT wiping off the go-ahead basket.

It appeared as though Brissett gave the Orange a 59-58 lead, but the call went against him.

Jaylen Adams led the Bonnies with 23 points.

The senior guard had 21 in the first half, did not score in the second half, but then made a couple of free throws after that offensive foul on Brissett.

On the final possession, Frank Howard passed the ball to Howard Washington in the corner for the potential game-tying three but his shot was blocked with 0.3 remaining.

Tyus Battle's desperation heave at the buzzer was off the mark giving St. Bonaventure its first win ever inside the Carrier Dome 60-57.

Both Paschal Chukwu and Marek Dolezaj fouled out, which is why Howard Washington was in on that final possession of overtime.

Frank Howard led the Orange in scoring with 17 points.

Oshae Brissett was right behind with 15.

Tyus Battle was held to just 11 points on 3-for-18 shooting.

Both teams are now 10-2 on the season.

Next up for Syracuse, is the non-conference finale on Wednesday night against former SU assistant Rob Murphy and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.