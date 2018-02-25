SU struggles to score in loss at Duke

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Marvin Bagley made his return from injury and the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder had a big night against Syracuse. Bagley led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field. He also helped contribute to Paschal Chukwu's foul trouble. Chukwu picked up three fouls in the first half and then fouled out of the game with 6:45 remaining. Without its 7'2" center in the middle of the zone, Duke was able to pull away for a 60-44 victory. The Blue Devils have now won five games in a row, including four straight while Bagley was out nursing his sprained right knee.

Both teams struggled miserably shooting the basketball from the outside. Duke and Syracuse combined to go 0-for-20 from three-point range in the first half. SU finished 6-for-25 from behind the arc, while Duke ended up 2-for-18. The Blue Devils missed their first 14 three-point attempts before Trevon Duval hit one to give Duke a 44-32 advantage.

Tyus Battle led Syracuse in scoring with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting. Frank Howard added 11 points and 7 assists. The Orange shot 31.5% from the field as a team. SU was down 27-16 at intermission which is its lowest point total of the season in one half.

With the loss, SU drops to 7-9 in conference play. That puts a lot of pressure on these last two regular season games. Syracuse visits Boston College on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season next weekend at home against Clemson. Duke improves to 4-3 against the Orange since SU joined the ACC.