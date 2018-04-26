NFL draft arrives, and pressure is on teams to get top value

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dave Gettleman has learned many lessons as an NFL executive. The new general manager of the New York Giants has one mantra in the draft room.

He says teams must "stay with the value." They "can't get too cute" or hope for a player to be around in a later round.

The Giants pick second Thursday night after the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets go third, followed by the Browns and Denver Broncos.

Plenty of top quarterbacks are available: USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. There's also Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Analyst and former NFL general manager Phil Savage says the Giants are in the "catbird seat" and can go in many directions, but he encourages them to consider Barkley.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL