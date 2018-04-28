Allen remorseful about tweets as he's introduced in Buffalo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - "If I could go back and tell my 15-year-old self not to do it, I absolutely would," said Josh Allen.

After racially insensitive tweets surfaced from Allen prior to the first round of the draft he had to answer a lot of questions.

Peter Schrager of Monday Morning Quarterback, said Allen had a 35-minute conversation with Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Allen apparently got emotional and even cried during the phone call.

"Obviously I was embarrassed by everything that happened," said Allen. "It's something I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy. It happens and they wanted to find out what they really knew about me because they had their ideas and they knew the type of guys I was. So it was about reassuring them and we went into some detail and it did get emotional just because I'm sitting here and my teammates, my family, they know the type of person I am. Everybody is kind of scrutinizing me and saying these things about me and the things weren't true."

Former college teammate at Wyoming, Eddie Yarborough said on WGR radio Friday morning, "From the time Allen walked on campus and I met him, he's been an outstanding person. I hold nothing against him. He's a leader and a great guy. When he gets into the locker room, the other guys will see that as well."

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has his own approach when dealing with the QB.

"What I'm gonna do is extend some grace and wait to get to know the kid and see how he develops," said veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. "I'm going to encourage every teammate in our locker room to do that."

While Alexander hopes his teammates share the same sentiment of having his open mind, when Allen does finally meet his teammates he says he'll have to address the elephant in the room.

"He gonna have to have a good answer," added Alexander. "He's gonna maybe have to work a little harder to get respect from certain people in the locker room, but I don't think it's an issues, because that's who he was and not who he is."

"It was a mistake. I'll put it on my shoulders and I'll take it on the chin. I was young and dumb," said the 21-year-old.

"I just want them to know who I am because as soon as they get to know who I am, I think they're going to like what I see. They're going to like the person I am. They're going to like what I'm going to do for this franchise and that's give them everything I have to help win football games."