Citizens Bank customers experiencing direct deposit delay

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - Friday is payday for many people. However, Citizens Bank customers expecting to see money in their accounts woke up to find their direct deposits hadn't gone through.

According to a tweet, the bank said a processing delay is preventing transactions from being posted and keeping customers from accessing their accounts.

"Our technical teams are fully engaged on this issue," the bank said. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Customers are currently unable to access accounts and the posting of transactions has been impacted due to a processing delay. Our technical teams are fully engaged on this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Citizens Bank (@CitizensBank) April 27, 2018

Many customers responded to Citizens' tweet with angry responses.

"Is there an estimated time as to when this will be resolved? I need to know if my paycheck deposited, ASAP," one customer tweeted.

"For any inconvenience? You mean not being able to pay the roofer coming? This is ridiculous," another said.