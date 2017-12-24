Timon holds off furious Kearney rally

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER - After seemingly wrapping up a win, Bishop Timon had to sweat through the dying moments to see off Bishop Kearney 60-54 on Saturday. Bishop Timon holds off late Bishop...

Timon led 50-26 late in the third quarter and were poised to trounce their Section V foe, before BK caught fire.

The Kings went on a 21-3 run to cut the score to 53-47 with under three minutes remaining in regulation. Timon converted a handful of vital free throw attempts to seal it.

Timon improves to 6-1 this season while Kearney falls to 2-4.