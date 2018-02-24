Report: Gionta heading back to NHL

By: THAD BROWN

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 12:11 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:11 PM EST

Brian Gionta's Olympic run is over. 

And so, apparently, are his days with the Amerks. 

According to Kevin Oklobzija at PickinSplinters.com, Gionta has finalized a deal with a likely NHL playoff team to play the rest of this season. 

The Sabres did not re-sign Gionta after last season. The Rochester native and Greece resident elected to stay home and prep for an Olympic run with the Amerks instead of leaving or moving his family out of town. 

Leaving family for a three-month stretch run isn't the same as signing on for a full September to maybe June NHL season. 

Team USA was eliminated from the Olympics Tuesday in a quarterfinal shootout loss to the Czech Republic. 

