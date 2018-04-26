Amerks go three and out

Rochester - Rochester Americans goalie Linus Ullmark played so well during the regular season, his Amerks teammates voted him team MVP.

When the all-star was needed in the postseason, he simply didn't deliver.

Ullmark allowed 16 goals in 3 games, including five in a 6-3 loss to Syracuse in game three of their opening round playoff series Wednesday night that eliminated Rochester. The Amerks' first playoff run in four years ends in less than a week.

"I've been looking forward to this for 3-4 years since I came over here about playing in the playoffs," UIlmark said. "Just to go out there and not perform, it just hurts."

With the sweep, the Amerks have now lost six straight first round series. The last time they won a playoff series was back in 2005. The Amerks leading scorer that season was their current head coach Chris Taylor.

Ullmark's teammates refused to let him assume all the blame.

"We gave up way too many great opportunities in Grade A areas and even 2-on-1s, wide open empty nets," Taylor said. "We didn't give him enough support, but I think for him and everybody on our team, this is a different level. When you're in the playoffs, its a different level."

"He's been our best player all year, MVP," Kevin Porter said. "There have been a couple tough goals, but that's not his fault. We didn't play well in front of him and there were some little mistakes, and backdoor tap-ins. That's definitely not on him."

The Amerks scored the opening goal for the first time in the series when Porter fed Zach Redmond in the first period. Matthew Peca tied for Syracuse in the final minute on a deflection and both teams went to the locker room even at one.

Justin Bailey potted a wrister upper corner off a faceoff to start the second, but the Crunch answered with three goals in the next three minutes to take control.

In the third, Colin Blackwell had a shorthanded breakaway that could have pulled the Amerks within one, but he couldn't get a shot off. Ten seconds later, Mathieu Joseph finished off a pretty play to make it 5-2 Syracuse.

All that was left after that was the handshakes.

Ullmark was nearly in tears.

"It's been a tremendous-- It's been fun, it's been real fun."