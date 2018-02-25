Roundball Roundup: February 24th, 2018

ROCHESTER - Boys Basketball:

Class A1:

(4)Mendon 77 (5)Eastridge 55

Mendon led by as many as a dozen in the 3rd quarter but the Lancers battled back to pull within five midway through the 4th.

Dan Cook scored a game-high 21 points and teammates Connor Krapf, Michael Harrington and Jacob Shadders all finished in double figures for the Vikings.

Jalen Rose Hannah finished with a team-high 17 for Eastridge.

Mendon will face Athena in the semifinals on February 28th at a site to be determined.

Class A2:

(1)Leadership 77 (9)East 59

The Lions will face NE Douglass in the semifinals on February 28th at a site to be determined.

(2)Wayne 63 (7)Monroe 53

The Eagles used a 20-6 run in the third to take the lead and never look back

Nick Carmichael had 19 points and 10 boards to lead the Eagles.

Ty Glasgow finished with a team-high 15 points for Monroe

Wayne will face Honeoye Falls-Lima in the semifinals on February 28th at a site to be determined.

Girls Basketball:

Class AA:

(1)Penfield 70 (8)Victor 38

Makayla Wilson scored 19 points and teammates Brianne Moxley and Baylee teal each added 16 more for the Patriots.

Chloe Whitter had 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Penfield will face Mercy in the semifinals February 28th at Sutherland high school.

(5)Mercy 62 (4)Hilton 37

Katie Titus and Traiva Breedlove both finished double-doubles and Leah Koonmen added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Mercy will face Penfield in the semifinals February 28th at Sutherland high school.

(3)Bishop Kearney 61 (6)Edison 46

The Inventors pulled within 8 points with just over three minutes to go but were held scoreless after that.

Bishop Kearney will face the winner of Thomas/Schroeder in the semifinals February 28th at Sutherland high school.

Winter Sectional Championship: Cheerleading

Division 1 Large Co-Champions: Victor & Fairport

Division 1 Small Champion: Webster Thomas

Division 2 Large Champion: Wayne

Division 2 Small A Champion: Wayland-Cohocton

Division 2 Small B Champion: LeRoy

Division 2 Small C Co-Champions: Perry & Keshequa

Division 2 Small D Champion: Fillmore

Division Co-Ed Champion: Eastridge