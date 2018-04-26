Jim Kelly returns home to Western NY

Photo from Jim Kelly (Instagram)

Photo from Jim Kelly (Instagram)

BUFFALO (WROC) - After weeks of recovery in New York City following cancer surgery, Jim Kelly is back in Western New York.

The Hall of Fame quarterback returned home Wednesday after a final exam in the morning at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC.

In an Instagram post, the Hall of Fame quarterback was grateful to be back in the Buffalo area. "All I wanted to do was lay down in front of the fireplace and take a quick nap," Kelly writes. "I’m HOME. Wow what a feeling it is to see my dogs, the trees and my own bed. Thank you LORD."

Earlier this month, Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure to remove oral cancer from his jaw and lymph nodes -- his third battle with cancer.

Jill Kelly said Wednesday the healing process has just begun, but his doctors said his recovery so far is "remarkable."

"Your prayers and the incredible team of doctors God gave us at Mount Sinai...have blessed us beyond measure," Jill wrote on Instagram.