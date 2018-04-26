Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND (WROC/CBS) -

A British couple has build a mini-Windsor Castle for their beloved pet dog Archie.

The couple, Susan and Michael Crossland, are royal wedding enthusiasts and say they wanted to do something special to celebrate the union between actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The castle cost £5,000 (about $7,000 in US dollars) to build.

Speaking with the BBC, Susan says, "He loves it, he is always like I said, he likes to go and lay inside, it is his little chill out zone. But I think he is a bit of a 'King of a Castle' at the minute because he is a bit weary of who he'll let go in."

Michael: "We put it out, with the person who built it for us, and well we didn't quite expect it to come that big."

Susan: "An extra large Windsor Castle, but it is beautiful and there has been a lot of work gone into it, gorgeous."

Archie is a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19.