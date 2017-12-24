The White House is stressed about 2018

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CNN - Fresh off a successful push on tax reform, Republicans and the White House are beginning to brace for a challenging midterm election cycle next year — with some White House allies concerned the President and the party aren't ready for the political trials ahead.

The internal tensions boiled over during a meeting Wednesday in the Oval Office, where President Donald Trump and senior aides discussed political strategy for the coming year. Earlier in the day, Republican lawmakers had swarmed the South Lawn of the White House for an event celebrating their tax reform coup. But the President's team was not basking in that afterglow.

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Trump, vented broadly about how the administration is operating — but focused his frustrations on Bill Stepien, the White House political director.

Lewandowski "wanted to stress upon the President that there's real concern that the White House and the RNC are not doing enough to prepare for the midterm election," said one former Trump campaign operative who was later informed of the meeting by a participant. "And if they're not preparing for midterm election, they're not preparing for the re-election."

The President listened and absorbed, letting the two men battle it out, according to the campaign operative. The loud disagreement spilled out after the meeting into the outer Oval, before Stepien and Lewandowski eventually stepped outside.

The episode reflects growing stress at the White House and among Republicans regarding the party's standing ahead of the midterms and its preparations for the likely punishing election cycle. It also raises questions over the status of the relationship between the White House and its allies at the Republican National Committee and on Capitol Hill.

When RNC officials met during the first week of November to plan for the midterm elections, "One of the biggest things that came out of that meeting was, the role of the RNC is to support the president," said one person familiar with the meeting. "That's numero uno."

If committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has remained committed to the President, however, party insiders believe the RNC's strategy has not always aligned with that of the White House. "Are they all on the same page? I think from the beginning, it could have been much better," said a former committee official.

A current RNC official said that Lewandowski, in his remarks to Trump, was "looking for a wedge to drive between the White House and the RNC, but there isn't one. And the political operation and fund-raising from Chairwoman McDaniel should tell the President how successful we've been over the past year."

The RNC currently enjoys a sizable cash advantage to its Democratic counterpart, with nearly $40 million on hand.

When Trump met with McDaniel earlier this month to discuss the outcome of the Alabama US Senate race and the push for tax cuts on Capitol Hill, he did not express misgivings about the RNC's strategy. Instead, according to the RNC official, "it was Steve Bannon who was feeling the pressure," with the President explicitly criticizing his former chief strategist for his role in the Alabama special election, which Republican candidate Roy Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

McDaniel has delivered a memo to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly outlining the party's declining popularity with female voters, according to a source familiar with the memo. The document, which was delivered a few weeks before this month's Alabama election, was meant to be a warning that if Trump fully endorsed Moore in the wake of sexual allegations against the candidate, the President would add to the party's mounting challenges with female voters.

Ultimately, Trump ignored the warning and embraced Moore anyway.

