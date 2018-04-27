Sen. Graham: 'President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize after the leaders of North and South Korea vowed Friday to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War.

"It wouldn't have happened without Trump," Graham said on Fox News.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Graham, from South Carolina, says President Trump was critical in getting the two sides to talk because he convinced North Korea that "we will take you down if you keep trying to build missiles to hit the American homeland."

"What happened? Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change," Graham said. "We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

The Republican Senator also issued a warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him there will be grave consequences if he pulls back form the peace plan.

"A word of warning: the worst thing Kim Jong Un could do is play Trump. To go through all these motions and go back to the old way of doing business, Donald Trump will not tolerate being played," Graham said. "We're either going to have peace or we're going to have a war now because Kim Jong Un has made a mistake if he's not serious."