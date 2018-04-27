Politics

Sen. Graham: 'President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize'

By: NBC4 Staff

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:56 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 03:54 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (WCMH) -- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize after the leaders of North and South Korea vowed Friday to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War.

"It wouldn't have happened without Trump," Graham said on Fox News.

Graham, from South Carolina, says President Trump was critical in getting the two sides to talk because he convinced North Korea that "we will take you down if you keep trying to build missiles to hit the American homeland."

"What happened? Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change," Graham said. "We're not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

The Republican Senator also issued a warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, telling him there will be grave consequences if he pulls back form the peace plan.

"A word of warning: the worst thing Kim Jong Un could do is play Trump. To go through all these motions and go back to the old way of doing business, Donald Trump will not tolerate being played," Graham said. "We're either going to have peace or we're going to have a war now because Kim Jong Un has made a mistake if he's not serious."

