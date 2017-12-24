Plane crash in Florida kills 4
CBSN/ AP - Four people died Sunday in a plane crash at Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports.
The plane that crashed was a twin-engine plane, police said in a tweet. It crashed near the end of a runway.
Authorities received a call about the crash at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
The NTSB and FAA were tasked with investigating what caused the crash.
A National Weather Service observation around the time of the crash reported that visibility was less a quarter-mile at the airport due to fog, although the cause of the crash is being investigated.
