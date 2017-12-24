Plane crash in Florida kills 4

By: Lia Tobin

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 11:01 AM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 11:01 AM EST

CBSN/ AP - Four people died Sunday in a plane crash at Bartow Municipal Airport in Florida, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP reports. 

The plane that crashed was a twin-engine plane, police said in a tweet. It crashed near the end of a runway.

Authorities received a call about the crash at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. 

The NTSB and FAA were tasked with investigating what caused the crash. 

A National Weather Service observation around the time of the crash reported that visibility was less a quarter-mile at the airport due to fog, although the cause of the crash is being investigated. 

 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected