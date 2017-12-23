Mariah Carey returns to Times Square to ring in 2018 after last year's snafu

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CNN - It's a redo for the musician Mariah Carey, who will be making a grand return to Times Square to ring in the new year.

ABC announced Friday that Carey will sing during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" after her infamous performance at the 2016 event. "Take 2," the performer tweeted about her return.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!," Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" is one of several events planned at Times Square that night.

During last year's event, Carey had a rare musical meltdown that included an audio track malfunction while she was reportedly lip-syncing to some of her biggest hits. Her team said Carey could not hear anything coming from her earpiece.

The incident led to a dispute between Carey and Dick Clark Productions, with the Grammy-winner saying she believes that had Dick Clark, the founder of Dick Clark Productions, been alive, the audio mishap would not have happened.

"All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business," Carey told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

At the time, the production company described her claims that she was sabotaged as "outrageous and frankly absurd."

After the debacle last year, Carey tweeted, "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

