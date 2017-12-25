Man held on $1 million bond over hit-and-run that killed Adelphi University student

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS/AP - A New York Fire Department employee is being held on $1 million bail after police say he ran over a college honors student on Long Island after a minor accident.

The bail was ordered Sunday when Daniel Coppolo pleaded not guilty in the November 9 accident.

Authorities said he sped away, running over 18-year-old Taranjit Parmar as she held his door, asking him to stay after the Levittown accident.

Defense attorney Lawrence Carra said he hasn't seen credible evidence his client, a fire department dispatcher, was the driver.

Ranjit Parmar, father of the Adelphi University honors student, told a Mineola news conference the public provided leads resulting in Coppolo's arrest.

Coppolo was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment.

Sources tell CBS News that Coppolo is suspended without pay from the FDNY, and If convicted, he could face at least 26 years behind bars.

Parmar told CBS New York that his daughter was kind and ambitious and that she wanted to open her own dental practice in Levittown.

"If you're going to have a daughter, this is the one, and we've been blessed," Parmar said.

The family released the following statement to the media on Sunday night: "In the holiday season, the best gift is a hug and holding your loved ones tight. We lost that moment. Please cherish it."

