Women pretends to be girl's mother to stop kidnapping in California

By: Howard Thompson

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 03:12 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 03:12 PM EST

SANTA ANA, CA (WROC) - Police say a 12-year-old California girl’s kidnapping was stopped by a stranger who pretended to be the girl’s mother.

According to our affiliate KTLA, 12-year-old Amy was walking to class in Santa Ana, California when she was approached by a woman she says appeared to be homeless.

The suspect, Amy says, came up to her and grabbed her in a bear hug. She tried to get away but couldn't.

Luckily, a woman driving by, who had just dropped her own daughter off at school, noticed something was wrong. KTLA reports the woman pulled over and rolled her window down.

The Good Samaritan told KTLA she pretended to be Amy's mother and told the suspect to let the girl go. Police later responded and arrested the suspect, Claudia Hernandez Diaz.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to live,'" Amy told the Los Angeles station.

