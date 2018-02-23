Wine of an icy vine

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The tenth annual New York Ice Wine & Culinary Festival will be held this Saturday, February 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport.

Andrea Colaruotolo O'Neill of Casa Larga Vineyards discussed the popular festival and the art of making ice wine Friday during News 8 at Noon.

"Ice wine is such a unique product," said Colaruotolo O'Neill. "There's only a few places in the world that we can produce it. In New York we're very fortunate that we get those nice, deep freezes in December and January that allow us and many winemakers in New York to create an ice wine."

Colaruotolo O'Neill explained ice wine is made differently than traditional wines. "In the fall most wineries traditionally pick their grapes somewhere from September to the end of October, depending on the amount of sunshine we have, usually you wait longer if you can to get that extra sun. And then the winemaker decides a certain part of the vineyard, certain vines get netted. That means we put large nets over the vine. That's to protect the grapes from deer and birds so that once the freeze comes which usually is, again it could be December or January, it has to be below 17 degrees, we pick the grapes frozen and we press them frozen."

The result is a sweet wine. "The biggest difference is when the grapes are frozen, inside the grape is water and sugar," Colaruotolo O'Neill said. "The longer we leave the berry hanging on the vine, the higher the concentration of sugar. A lot of people, if they can think of raisins, the longer a grape sits on the vine it starts to shrivel up."

She added, "The neat thing about ice wine that a lot of people don't know is, because it's higher in the natural sugar content it actually ages very well. So some of these are from 2012, 2016, but they will do well in your cellar and they change with time, and they change in a different way, so each ice wine takes on a new characteristic."

Five other wineries will be part of the Ice Wine Festival, and there will be food specially prepared to be paired with different ice wines. For tickets and more information, click here.