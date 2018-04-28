Wayne County Sheriff's Office search for missing 16-year-old from Arcadia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the investigation of a missing 16-year-old.

Deputies say Sarai B. Revelle, of Arcadia was last seen getting into a red sedan in the parking lot of the Newark High School. At this time they say it is unknown who the operator of the sedan is or any further description of the vehicle.

According to deputies, Revelle is 5’ 4” 165 lbs with reddish brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Sarai B. Revelle please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 946-9711.