Watkins Glen voted America's best NASCAR track

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - Watkins Glen International has been voted as America's best NASCAR track.

Voting in the USA Today competition ended on Monday.

This is the second time in a row that WGI has picked up the prestigious honor. They were also voted as the best track in a 2015 poll.

Martinsville Speedway, in Virginia, took the runner up spot.