Watkins Glen voted America's best NASCAR track
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - Watkins Glen International has been voted as America's best NASCAR track.
Voting in the USA Today competition ended on Monday.
This is the second time in a row that WGI has picked up the prestigious honor. They were also voted as the best track in a 2015 poll.
Martinsville Speedway, in Virginia, took the runner up spot.
