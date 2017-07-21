Watkins Glen voted America's best NASCAR track

By: Kieran Coffey

Posted: Jul 21, 2017 02:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2017 07:52 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - Watkins Glen International has been voted as America's best NASCAR track.

Voting in the USA Today competition ended on Monday.

This is the second time in a row that WGI has picked up the prestigious honor. They were also voted as the best track in a 2015 poll.

Martinsville Speedway, in Virginia, took the runner up spot.

