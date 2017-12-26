Mayor Warren assembles senior management team
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren today announced her roster of Senior Management Team (SMT) members on Tuesday.
Many current senior managers will be returning while the administration will engage in a search to fill several key positions.
“I have been blessed with a strong team of managers at City Hall and I look forward to moving forward in my second term with the very best possible management team once again,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said. “Rochester residents deserve the highest quality management of our city government and I am proud to lead a robust team of highly professional and experienced managers who will help me bring more jobs, safer/more vibrant neighborhoods and better education opportunities to all of our citizens.”
In 2018, the City of Rochester SMT will include:
Deputy Mayor: Dr. Cedric Alexander
Chief of Staff: Alex Yudelson
Director of Sp. Projects & Educational Initiatives: Allen Williams
Office of Constituent Services Director: Tracey Miller
Communications & Special Events Director: James Smith
Emergency Communication (911) Director: VACANT*
Environmental Services Commissioner: Norman Jones
Chief Financial Officer: Charles Benincasa
Fire Chief: John Schreiber
Human Resource Management Director: Tassie Demps
Information Technology Director: Lisa Bobo
Corporation Counsel: Tim Curtin
Liaison to City Council: Josanne Reaves
Library Director: Patricia Uttaro
Neighborhood & Bus. Dev. Commissioner: Baye Muhammad
Office of Management & Budget Director: Chris Wagner
Office of Public Integrity Director: Timothy Weir
Police Chief: Michael Ciminelli
Recreation & Youth Services Commissioner: VACANT*
*Note: interviews have been conducted with potential candidates for Recreation & Youth Services Commissioner and a search process will begin for the vacant Director of Emergency Communication.
A separate announcement will be made regarding these appointments in the new year.
