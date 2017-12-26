Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren today announced her roster of Senior Management Team (SMT) members on Tuesday.

Many current senior managers will be returning while the administration will engage in a search to fill several key positions.



“I have been blessed with a strong team of managers at City Hall and I look forward to moving forward in my second term with the very best possible management team once again,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said. “Rochester residents deserve the highest quality management of our city government and I am proud to lead a robust team of highly professional and experienced managers who will help me bring more jobs, safer/more vibrant neighborhoods and better education opportunities to all of our citizens.”

In 2018, the City of Rochester SMT will include:

Deputy Mayor: Dr. Cedric Alexander

Chief of Staff: Alex Yudelson

Director of Sp. Projects & Educational Initiatives: Allen Williams

Office of Constituent Services Director: Tracey Miller

Communications & Special Events Director: James Smith

Emergency Communication (911) Director: VACANT*

Environmental Services Commissioner: Norman Jones

Chief Financial Officer: Charles Benincasa

Fire Chief: John Schreiber

Human Resource Management Director: Tassie Demps

Information Technology Director: Lisa Bobo

Corporation Counsel: Tim Curtin

Liaison to City Council: Josanne Reaves

Library Director: Patricia Uttaro

Neighborhood & Bus. Dev. Commissioner: Baye Muhammad

Office of Management & Budget Director: Chris Wagner

Office of Public Integrity Director: Timothy Weir

Police Chief: Michael Ciminelli

Recreation & Youth Services Commissioner: VACANT*





*Note: interviews have been conducted with potential candidates for Recreation & Youth Services Commissioner and a search process will begin for the vacant Director of Emergency Communication.

A separate announcement will be made regarding these appointments in the new year.