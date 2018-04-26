Vigil held for Brittanee Drexel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Nine years to the day after the disappearance of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, her family held a vigil in Myrtle Beach where Drexel disappeared.

She headed to Myrtle Beach without her mother's knowledge during spring break and was never seen again.

Police say they believe Brittanee was murdered, but have yet to make an arrest.

Now, Drexel's mother Dawn says she is bringing in more attorney's and investigators with the hopes of solving this crime.

Drexel's grandmother travels from New York to Myrtle Beach every year to decorate a tree dedicated to Brittanee.

"It means a lot to have the support from Myrtle beach and from all our family and friends down here that we have made through the years. It means a lot to have the people out to support us," said Carol Wagner.

Brittanee's grandmother says all of her family members have different ideas of what happened to the teen, but she believes her granddaughter fell victim to sex trafficking.