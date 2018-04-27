Victor postal employee admits to stealing mail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Ludwig

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A Victor postal employee has pleaded guilty of charges of stealing mail.

James Ludwig, of Fairport, was arrested in January in the case. Prosecutors said investigator observed him stealing gift card envelopes and snorting a white substance with a rolled dollar bill while on duty.

He faces five years in prison.

Ludwig was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers say they found morphine on his person when they arrested him in January.