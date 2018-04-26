Verona St. Animal Shelter to hold free pet adoption event
Are you looking for a pet or know someone who is? This Saturday, the Verona Street Animal Shelter is holding a free adoption event.
Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs (six months and older) on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelter, located at 184 Verona Street in Rochester, asks anyone interested to bring a collar and leash or pet carrier.
For more information, click here.
