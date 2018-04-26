Verona St. Animal Shelter to hold free pet adoption event

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Are you looking for a pet or know someone who is? This Saturday, the Verona Street Animal Shelter is holding a free adoption event.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs (six months and older) on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter, located at 184 Verona Street in Rochester, asks anyone interested to bring a collar and leash or pet carrier.

For more information, click here.