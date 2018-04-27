Vehicle slams into apartment complex in Gates
GATES, NY (WROC) - UPDATE:
The Gates Police Department has reported that they responded, along with Gates Fire and Gates Ambulance, for the report of a vehicle into the building with a person trapped.
Police say, when they arrived, a pickup truck was found lodged into a 1st floor apartment. Due to potential collapse in the apartment the Monroe County Special Operations unit was deployed.
According to police, the location was deemed safe and secured and no injuries were reported.
ORIGINAL:
First responders are on scene after a vehicle slammed into an apartment complex in Gates.
Crews were called to the Gateway Apartments on Spencerport Road Thursday afternoon for the crash.
Our crews at the scene say the truck appears to have backed completely into the building.
It's not clear if anyone was hurt.
This story will be updated.
Gates EMS on scene providing Medical Services and Rehab at Level 1 Special Ops for Truck into bldg 345 Spencerport Rd. pic.twitter.com/r0NH1VLDNJ— Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc (@GatesAmbulance) April 26, 2018
More Stories
-
Residents in the Outer Banks came together Thursday for the family of…
-
The Cadillac Hotel is set to close next month for repairs and…
-
Clouds will increase during the day today as Low pressure moves up…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-