Vehicle slams into apartment complex in Gates

GATES, NY (WROC) - UPDATE:

The Gates Police Department has reported that they responded, along with Gates Fire and Gates Ambulance, for the report of a vehicle into the building with a person trapped.

Police say, when they arrived, a pickup truck was found lodged into a 1st floor apartment. Due to potential collapse in the apartment the Monroe County Special Operations unit was deployed.

According to police, the location was deemed safe and secured and no injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL:

First responders are on scene after a vehicle slammed into an apartment complex in Gates.

Crews were called to the Gateway Apartments on Spencerport Road Thursday afternoon for the crash.

Our crews at the scene say the truck appears to have backed completely into the building.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated.