US ski and snowboard freestyle team member has meet and greet at Bristol Mountain

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester native and U.S. Ski and Snowboard Freestyle team member Patrick O'Flynn had a meet and greet at Bristol Mountain Saturday afternoon.

O'Flynn shared his journey to becoming one of six mountain freestyle athletes in the world.

"I first started skiing when I was 4, and not by choice," O'Flynn said. "My mom made me."

O'Flynn said he's going to enjoy the holidays and then will be back to training on the 27th.

"I hate practicing but I loved competing, so it just keeps me coming back for more," O'Flynn said.