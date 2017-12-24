University of Rochester "Silence Breaker" professor resigns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jessica Cantlon, a professor at the University of Rochester, has announced she is leaving the school's Brain and Cognitive Science department because of the university's inaction following sexual harassment complaints against another U of R professor, Florian Jaeger.
Cantlon was one of the original people to issue an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Cantlon was also recently named on of Time Magazine's People of the Year for her role in leading the charge against professor Florian Jaeger at the University of Rochester.
According to the EEOC complaint, filed by Cantlon and other, alleged that Jaeger had created a hostile environment for females in the school's Brain and Cognitive Science department through persistent harassment. The EOCC goes on to say university leadership, from the department chair to President Joel Seligman, had ignored or mishandled the issue.
Cantlon and her husband, Brad Mahon, have announced they accepted positions at Carnegie Mellon University.
Cantlon stated, she and her husband are leaving not because of Jaeger's actions, but because of the university's inaction in the months since the accusations became public a few months ago.
The investigation is still ongoing.
More Stories
-
Members of a Rochester church gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate…
-
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks mainly in…
-
Although time ran out for packages to be delivered by Christmas,…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-