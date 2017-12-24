University of Rochester "Silence Breaker" professor resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jessica Cantlon, a professor at the University of Rochester, has announced she is leaving the school's Brain and Cognitive Science department because of the university's inaction following sexual harassment complaints against another U of R professor, Florian Jaeger.

Cantlon was one of the original people to issue an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Cantlon was also recently named on of Time Magazine's People of the Year for her role in leading the charge against professor Florian Jaeger at the University of Rochester.

According to the EEOC complaint, filed by Cantlon and other, alleged that Jaeger had created a hostile environment for females in the school's Brain and Cognitive Science department through persistent harassment. The EOCC goes on to say university leadership, from the department chair to President Joel Seligman, had ignored or mishandled the issue.

Cantlon and her husband, Brad Mahon, have announced they accepted positions at Carnegie Mellon University.

Cantlon stated, she and her husband are leaving not because of Jaeger's actions, but because of the university's inaction in the months since the accusations became public a few months ago.

The investigation is still ongoing.