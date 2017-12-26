Troy Police investigating quadruple homicide
TROY, N.Y. (WTEN/WROC-TV) - Troy Police are investigating a homicide after four people were found dead in the basement of a building on Second Avenue.
Police say bodies were discovered by the building's landlord on Christmas Day.
This is a developing story.
