Troopers: Amity man shot dog for no reason
AMITY, NY (WROC) - An Allegany County man is facing a felony charge after troopers say he shot a dog for "no legitimate purpose."
Troopers say they responded on April 21 for the report of a dog shot on Stryker Road in Amity.
Investigators say they learned 64-year-old Marvin Wells shot the dog for no reason. He was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Troopers did not disclose the condition of the dog.
More Stories
-
Volunteers play a vital role when it comes to timely, life-saving…
-
Friday is payday for many people. However, Citizens Bank customers…
-
Teacher unions are preparing for a nightmare scenario where their…