Local News

Troopers: Amity man shot dog for no reason

By: Howard Thompson

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 12:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 12:45 PM EDT

AMITY, NY (WROC) - An Allegany County man is facing a felony charge after troopers say he shot a dog for "no legitimate purpose."

Troopers say they responded on April 21 for the report of a dog shot on Stryker Road in Amity.

Investigators say they learned 64-year-old Marvin Wells shot the dog for no reason. He was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Troopers did not disclose the condition of the dog.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected