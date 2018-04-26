Troopers: Amity man shot dog for no reason

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from state police

AMITY, NY (WROC) - An Allegany County man is facing a felony charge after troopers say he shot a dog for "no legitimate purpose."

Troopers say they responded on April 21 for the report of a dog shot on Stryker Road in Amity.

Investigators say they learned 64-year-old Marvin Wells shot the dog for no reason. He was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Troopers did not disclose the condition of the dog.