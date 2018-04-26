Torch caused explosion that destroyed Waterloo home

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Seneca County Sheriff's Office has reported the cause of an explosion that destroyed a house in Waterloo on Monday.

Deputies say when they arrived, it was reported that the fire was due to an explosion created when work was being done at the residence.

According to deputies, the worker, Raymond T. Wiggins, 52, of Geneva was working on water lines at the residence with a torch causing a small explosion and then the fire. Wiggins was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for a burned hand and a laceration.

They say the home was also occupied by two teenage residents who were not injured.

Deputies say the residence was owned by Howard Schler of Ovid, New York. The residence was occupied by the Lopez family and neither party was insured. The home was a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. The investigation is continuing at this time.