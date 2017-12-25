Tips for keeping pets safe this holiday weekend

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - With bitter cold days in sight, the Lollypop Farm is warning owners how to keep pets safe this winter.

Associate Director of Communications, Ashley Zeh said the same rules that apply for humans, apply to pets. Always wipe off paws after walks to keep salt from sticking. Only serve water in plastic bowls. Never leave pets in the car. Don't leave them outside for too long.

She also left a tip for those planning to gift pets Christmas morning:

"We really strongly encourage that people come in and give gift certificates so that people can make that match themselves. That's really where the magic happens," said Zeh.