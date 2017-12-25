Tips for keeping pets safe this holiday weekend

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 11:43 PM EST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 12:34 AM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - With bitter cold days in sight, the Lollypop Farm is warning owners how to keep pets safe this winter. 

Associate Director of Communications, Ashley Zeh said the same rules that apply for humans, apply to pets. Always wipe off paws after walks to keep salt from sticking. Only serve water in plastic bowls. Never leave pets in the car.  Don't leave them outside for too long. 

She also left a tip for those planning to gift pets Christmas morning:

"We really strongly encourage that people come in and give gift certificates so that people can make that match themselves. That's really where the magic happens," said Zeh. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected