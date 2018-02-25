Community rallies to help clean elderly couple's yard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - An elderly couple in Greece's front yard has been covered in trash for years. They thought their fight against garbage would go on forever, but on Saturday people in the Rochester community stepped up to help.

It was the video that went viral: piles of trash scattered across a yard and underneath it all was the Dobson's front yard.

"I have lived here in the town of Greece my whole life. I built this house that I'm living in and besides my age, why should I move?," exclaimed Robert Dobson.

Ann and Robert Dobson have lived with garbage flying into their yard for more than six years, starting when the Northgate Walmart was built.

"Last summer when I cleaned up, I filled 240 gallon trash bags of litter just in the front yard," Dobson explained.

Earlier this week, they received a citation from the Town of Greece that threatened to fine the Dobson's for a mess, they say, they didn't create.

"It's unbelievable," said Ann Dobson, Robert's wife.

But then on Saturday, the Dobson's luck turned around.

"We were installing a barrier fence," explained Karen Donahower, a mom of two McQuaid Cross Country boys.

Karen Donahower and her sons, Spencer and Owen, heard the Dobson's story and wanted to help. The family then reached out to their fellow McQuaid Cross Country teammates and parents, who all came together to help clean up the couple's yard.

"It wasn't just us, people were stopping. A women and a couple little girls stopped and helped with the trash clean up and a man came over and helped with the fencing," said Donahower.

Greece Town Supervisor, Bill Reilich said the town came up with an additional solution to help the Dobson couple.



"They have agreed to issue locks for all the dumpsters to prevent that from happening and they also agreed to police the area behind the plaza and will pick up the trash on the Dobson's road," said Reilich.

It's a real community effort that's turned a trashed yard into a treasured memory of thanks that the Dobson Family will carry forever.