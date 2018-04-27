Teachers unions prepare to fight over membership fees

BUFFALO, NY (WROC-TV) - Teacher unions are preparing for a nightmare scenario where their non-union members will no longer have to pay an agency fee.

That issue is before the Supreme Court right now. Union leaders were in Buffalo Thursday mapping out a plan to keep unions funded should the decision not go their way.

Most teachers in New York State have received a letter from their union asking for them to recommit to paying monthly dues.

There's a pro-union campaign across New York State all stemming from a Supreme Court case: Janus vs. AFSCME. If decided against the unions, unions will no longer be able to force non-union employees to pay agency fees.

An agency fee refers to a union's ability to collect money from employees to pay for things such as negotiating a contract and representing employees in grievances and arbitration, and lobbying activities to foster collective bargaining negotiations or secure advocates.

Meantime all union members are still responsible to pay union dues.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Janus case, that would greatly upset union leaders who gathered in Buffalo and even teachers like Andrew Jordan.

"I am in favor of paying our fair share everybody benefits from a collective bargaining agreement and the increased wages we are now able to negotiate with the district," said Jordan.

Thursday at New York State United Teacher (NYSUTS), annual conference in Buffalo, they are preparing their teachers and local chapters for the possible outcome of the Janis case. So far 75,000 teachers have signed renewal commitments.

The attorney arguing before the Supreme Court this week for the choice to pay into a union says it's a free speech issue. Should the justices agree with that argument, this group hopes to be ready.

"If the Supreme Court rules against working people working people have to be able to band together and that's one of the themes of our convention is sticking with the union."

In other words, if you are represented by the union, members feel everyone should pay their share.