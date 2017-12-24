Syracuse's head coach's daughter will play basketball at the University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Syracuse University Men's Basketball Head Coach's daughter Jamie Boeheim announced on Twitter that she has committed to playing college basketball at the University of Rochester next fall as part of the class of 2022.

