Sunrise Smart Start December 26, 2017
(WROC-T.V.) - Rochester police investigate the shooting death of a man who was found on Genesee Street on Christmas Day. News 8 is hosting a blood drive at the Mall at Greece Ridge from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Much of the nation is bracing for an arctic blast. Here's your Sunrise Smart Start for December 26, 2017.
More Stories
-
Sunny skies today with a cold breeze. This is the coldest air of…
-
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans on addressing several proposals…
-
Smith recorded a BAC of 0.17 percent, according to police.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.