Sunrise Smart Start December 26, 2017

By: Abbey Noble

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 07:42 AM EST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 07:42 AM EST

(WROC-T.V.) - Rochester police investigate the shooting death of a man who was found on Genesee Street on Christmas Day. News 8 is hosting a blood drive at the Mall at Greece Ridge from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Much of the nation is bracing for an arctic blast. Here's your Sunrise Smart Start for December 26, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Adam Interviews
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Adam Interviews

  • Buffalo Kickoff Live!
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Buffalo Kickoff Live!

  • Extraordinary People

    Extraordinary People

  • Ask The Experts
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ask The Experts

  • Games and Puzzles

    Games and Puzzles

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected