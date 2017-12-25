Sunrise Smart Start: December 25, 2017

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Here's a look at some local headlines and the forecast on this Christmas Day.

Christmas got off to a rocky start for some local drivers and a family in Ogden. At Buffalo Road and Stony Point Rd. just before midnight, two cars crashed sending one car into a home. Police say a driver was arrested for D.W.I. and they're reminding people to be careful and drive sober on this holiday.

Monday morning, the Christmas day tradition of the charity walk and run to benefit the House of Mercy will continue. It is free and all interested in participating are encouraged to meet at 9 a.m. at the Fleet Feet Sports location in the Culver Rd. Armory.

James Gilbert says the gusting and blowing snow are the main concern on Christmas Day before temperatures take a dive in the evening.