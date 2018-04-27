Local News

Sunrise Smart Start April 27, 2018

By: MARK GRUBA

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 07:11 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Here's a look at your Sunrise Smart Start for this Friday, April 27, 2018!

Honeoye Falls-Lima schools are on lockout today with an increased police presence after a threat against the high school was posted in a bathroom.

Judge Leticia Astacio will appear in court on alleged probation violations related to the attempted purchase of a gun.

The Bills get their quarterback - Josh Allen!

Our Josh says temps should rise into the 60's on this Friday!

 

