Sunrise Smart Start April 27, 2018
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Here's a look at your Sunrise Smart Start for this Friday, April 27, 2018!
Honeoye Falls-Lima schools are on lockout today with an increased police presence after a threat against the high school was posted in a bathroom.
Judge Leticia Astacio will appear in court on alleged probation violations related to the attempted purchase of a gun.
The Bills get their quarterback - Josh Allen!
Our Josh says temps should rise into the 60's on this Friday!
