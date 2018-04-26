Sunrise Smart Start April 26, 2018

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Here's your Sunrise Smart Start for this April 26, 2018!

Our top stories include a Riga family displaced from their home after an overnight fire. The family and their cat escaped unharmed.

The Town of Brighton is looking to close the Mr. Deals Pawn Shop for good as the owner and store manager face charges of falsifying records and possessing stolen property.

Fraternity members at Theta Tau at Syracuse University are suing the school over treatment in the wake of the viral video scandal.

The family of Brittanee Drexel remembers the Chili teenager nine years after she disappeared in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Governor Cuomo seeks to limit the reach of ICE officers.

Josh says a gloomy start, but great finish to today's forecast! There should be some late day sun with a high temperature of 56 degrees.