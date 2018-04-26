Students make dog treats as part of 'Day of Caring'

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Students at the Young Women's College Prep Charter School in Rochester took part in several initiatives Thursday as part of a “Day of Caring.”

News 8 stopped by as students made dog treats to donate to local shelters. Other students were out volunteering at Foodlink, or cleaning up neighborhoods. This effort goes beyond fulfilling a graduation requirement.

"We want the girls to demonstrate their leadership skills and an opportunity to do that is through service learning,” said Angelica Davis-Bernard, counselor. “We want them to be strong leaders and we want them to understand they've been part of the Rochester community, and they want to give back to the Rochester community."

Before taking part in a service project, students did research projects on issues like homelessness and food scarcity.