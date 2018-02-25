Strong winds expected for Western New York

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - Low pressure with a trailing cold front is moving across the United States causing severe weather in parts of the south. This storm complex will move eventually through the Great Lakes and bring heavy rain with a few downpours starting after midnight tonight. Expect rain showers to run through most of the morning with a few thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Winds as of right now are the biggest concern. There is currently a high wind warning in effect from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.

They will initially start out of the southeast as the area of low pressure deepens through the Great Lakes. Once it moves closer into Ontario, Canada the winds will start to shift out of the south. Here is a graph showing how winds will change:

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This will allow temperatures to boost up into the 50s. Those winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph gusting upwards of 50 mph. Here are forecast wind gusts Sunday morning:

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Eventually the trailing cold front will pass through the region and that will create a southwesterly wind. Due to topography this will create most concern over far Western New York. The frontal passage could also bring some storms as well that may produce winds pushing 60 mph.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

These winds over the course of the day will bring a threat of downed trees and power lines, especially with a wet ground. Driving with high profile vehicles may become difficult. Expect winds to last through the afternoon. Remember to pick up any loose objects around the house. Never touch any powerlines.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.