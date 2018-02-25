UPDATE: State Police find missing teen

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 02:00 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:50 PM EST

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - UPDATE:

State Police have located 17-year-old Kathleen Miller. Police say she is in good health.

ORIGINAL:

New York State Police troopers are searching for a missing teenage girl. 

Police say 17-year-old Kathleen Miller (also known as Valerie Angel Amato) was reported missing Monday morning. Later that day, she was seen on Walter Kurtz Road in Wayland. Wednesday afternoon, troopers say she was spotted in Dansville.

Miller is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Miller was last seen wearing a blue Bills sweatshirt, leggings, black sneakers and a white dufflebag.

