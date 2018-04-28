State launches new website to direct New Yorkers where to drop off prescription drugs

BUFFALO (WIVB) - State leaders have launched a new tool they hope can help their fight against drug abuse.

A new website tells New York residents where they can drop off prescription drugs they no longer need.

The website is called www.ClearYourCabinet.com and State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman unveiled it Friday in Buffalo on the eve of "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day".

Schneiderman used the occasion to highlight one of the two dozen dropoff sites in Western New York, The Pharmacy in Cheektowaga.

The website lists disposal sites across the state and answers critical questions about prescription drugs, especially opioids.

Schneiderman says authorities collected more than 42,000 pounds of unused drugs last year.

Joined by several community and civic leaders, the Attorney General said the majority of young people who abused opioids were given them free from a relative or friend.

"Just having these unused pills in your medicine cabinet is an invitation to abuse," Schneiderman said. "So getting prescription drugs out of the home is really an important way to stop addiction before it even starts."

Schneiderman says the Clear Your Cabinet website has information for disposal sites available on Saturday and dropoff sites you can go to year-round.

Even the State DEC is participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day, pointing out the safe disposal of surplus drugs keeps users from flushing them down the toilet, and into our waterways.