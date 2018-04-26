Spectrum offering faster internet, customers, local businesses react

Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV) - Spectrum has announced it is now offering customers a gigabit-per-second service option, meaning faster internet speeds are available.

For Milt Curtis of Rochester, signing up for the new service could mean quicker downloads at his home office.

"I do have to power up all my stuff and get data out as quickly as possible,” he said.

“One gig file sometimes takes a good 20 minutes.”

But what does this mean for the average customer?

David Meyer with Lyte Speed Computers explained.

"If you need the speed for your business, you're going to get it. You're going to be more efficient. Let's say you're in an apartment complex and you're letting multiple tenants share that speed. If you start out with faster speed, the more people that connect ,everyone gets a little faster because they're sharing that bandwidth,” he explained.

Spectrum's new service will come with a higher price tag though:

$104.99 for new customers

$114.99 for Spectrum TV customers

$124.99 a month for non-Spectrum TV customers.

Some believe Spectrum is looking to compete with Greenlight, which already offers 100 mbps to customers for $50 a month.

In a statement they told News 8,

“ We are happy that Rochester area consumers who aren't currently living in a Greenlight district will now have access to gigabit speeds.Competition is great for the consumer, and we welcome the new competition for gigabit internet service.”

Customers like Curtis said they're waiting now to see what plays out.

"That's going to be interesting to see to see if [Spectrum] can match [Greenlight],” he said.

