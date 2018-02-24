Spectrum experimenting with streaming package

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Consumers have been asking for it. Now, Spectrum is trying to give them what they want. After research showed that people are interested in cheaper, streaming options, the cable giant has come out with a package of their own.

You get to choose 10 channels from a list of 65 national networks including the likes of ESPN, AMC and HGTV in addition to local programming for only $24.99 per month.

Many Rochester residents are open to the idea.

"I'd be interested in streaming" says Constance Rayam, "I'm into technology so I'd like to use the streaming a little bit more."

With competition such as Netflix and Hulu well established, Andrey Kuchma wishes this happened earlier.

"I think it's a good move but I'd say it's kind of coming too late" says Kuchma.

Mike Farrington says he wouldn't switch but thinks the streaming service is a step in the right direction.

"500 channels is a lot and most people probably watch 10 so they want to pick and choose, kind of an "al la carte" system that people have wanted for a long time and with streaming in a sense, yes, you pay whatever monthly rate but you choose what you're doing and it tends to be cheaper" says Farrington.

The deal is currently targeting internet only and internet plus voice customers of Spectrum.

Spectrum sent us a statement saying they continue to test and launch new traditional and stream video products to better serve the consumer demand for more choice.