Special Olympics kicks off with opening ceremonies

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:50 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:50 PM EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Special Olympics Winter Games are taking place this weekend and the games kicked off with the opening ceremonies Friday night. 

The ceremonies were held at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center. 

The games will take place on Saturday at several local venues, including Bristol Mountain. 

The Special Olympic Winter Games were last held in Rochester in 2013. 

Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers. If you'd like to help out, click here.  

